Iowa man dies after being trapped in grain bin

By KCRG Staff
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 12:19 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
MITCHELL, Iowa (KCRG) - A Mitchell, Iowa man has died after being trapped in a grain bin on Wednesday.

In a Facebook post, the Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office said first responders were called to the intersection of Iowa Highway 9 and Glass Avenue in Mitchell County just after noon on Wednesday.

The sheriff’s office said first responders attempted live-saving measures, but 69-year-old Dennis Ray Fischer was pronounced dead at the scene.

“As area producers continue with the harvest, please be mindful of the dangers of entering a grain bin, operating equipment after long hours of work and the motoring public who may be impatient on our roadways,” the sheriff’s office wrote in the post.

