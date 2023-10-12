Rain chances continue for your Friday

Rain chances pick up overnight
Rain chances pick up overnight(KYOU)
By Erik Dean
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 3:21 PM CDT
OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Well as advertised, we had a mixed bag of goodies across parts of Southeastern Iowa today. Some places had a little bit of rain while others stayed partly cloudy.

Rain chances will continue as we head into the evening and overnight hours and that trend will continue for your Friday.

Thunderstorm chances cannot be ruled out as we roll into your Friday evening and early Saturday Morning.

Rain chances clear out Saturday Night and we will be left with Partly Cloudy skies for your Sunday and Mostly Sunny skies for the first half of the work week with highs going back into the upper 50s for Monday & Tuesday and Mid-60s for Wednesday.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with showers and a possible thunderstorm late. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%. LOW: 59

Tomorrow: Showers and thunderstorms. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%. HIGH: 67

Tom. Night: Considerable cloudiness with occasional rain showers.  Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40%.  Higher wind gusts are possible. LOW: 49

Saturday: Cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Winds N at 15 to 25 mph. HIGH: 53 LOW: 49

Sunday: Cloudy. High 52F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph.  HIGH: 52 LOW: 43

Monday: Mostly Sunny HIGH: 58 LOW: 39

Tuesday: Partly Cloudy HIGH: 60 LOW: 37

Wednesday: PM Showers HIGH: 65 LOW: 40

Thursday: Showers   HIGH: 62 LOW: 46

Friday: Mostly Cloudy   HIGH: 62 LOW: 45

