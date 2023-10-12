Warmer Thursday as warm front clears area, but more storms possible soon

More showers and storms are possible over the next couple of days.
By Corey Thompson
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 6:10 AM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Expect a taste of late summer today as a strong warm front moves just to our north.

As it does, winds will shift to a southeasterly direction and skies will turn clearer for a good portion of the day. This allows temperatures to reach the low to mid 70s fo most, with a touch of a humid feel to the air. Wind speeds remain strong as an area of low pressure strengthens to our west, likely reaching 15 to 25 mph with higher gusts at times.

The low moves toward us tonight, providing the focus for additional scattered showers and storms. This activity becomes more likely late tonight into Friday morning, providing a wet start to the day. A break may take place again later in the morning, with more showers and storms possible by the afternoon. If we see enough clearing, allowing temperatures to warm a bit, we could see a few stronger or even severe storms during that time. Highs reach the mid to upper 60s for many.

Cooler air returns behind this system, sending highs back into the 50s for a few days starting on Saturday. Showers are possible to start the weekend, with a few dry days set to follow.

