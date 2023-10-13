Manning, Iowa restaurant wins Best Breaded Pork Tenderloin contest

CLIVE, Iowa (KCRG) - Cliff’s Place in Manning, Iowa, has the best breaded pork tenderloin in the state, the Iowa Pork Producers Association announced Friday morning.

The restaurant’s tenderloin won this year’s Best Breaded Pork Tenderloin contest.

Manning is about an hour and a half northwest of Des Moines.

The restaurant will get a plaque, a banner, and $500.

The sandwich is six ounces of pork, tenderized, hand-breaded, dipped in buttermilk and coated a second time before being deep-fried.

It’s then put on a toasted bun with pickles, with the option to add cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato and onion.

Chef Phil Carey, a finalist judge, said it’s all about the pork.

“The breading just complimented the pork so well, and the tenderloin didn’t overwhelm the bun,” Carey said. “It was a perfect combination, juicy to the final bite, and a very enjoyable sandwich to eat.”

The runner-up in the contest is the Roadhouse in Orange City, in northwest Iowa. It will receive a plaque and $250.

Other restaurants in the top five this year are Stumpy’s in Duncombe, Spillway Supper Club in Harpers Ferry, and Tojo’s in Jamaica.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.