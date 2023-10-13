Manning, Iowa restaurant wins Best Breaded Pork Tenderloin contest

A restaurant has been crowned as having Iowa's best breaded pork tenderloin.
A restaurant has been crowned as having Iowa's best breaded pork tenderloin.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 8:13 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLIVE, Iowa (KCRG) - Cliff’s Place in Manning, Iowa, has the best breaded pork tenderloin in the state, the Iowa Pork Producers Association announced Friday morning.

The restaurant’s tenderloin won this year’s Best Breaded Pork Tenderloin contest.

Manning is about an hour and a half northwest of Des Moines.

The restaurant will get a plaque, a banner, and $500.

The sandwich is six ounces of pork, tenderized, hand-breaded, dipped in buttermilk and coated a second time before being deep-fried.

It’s then put on a toasted bun with pickles, with the option to add cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato and onion.

Chef Phil Carey, a finalist judge, said it’s all about the pork.

“The breading just complimented the pork so well, and the tenderloin didn’t overwhelm the bun,” Carey said. “It was a perfect combination, juicy to the final bite, and a very enjoyable sandwich to eat.”

The runner-up in the contest is the Roadhouse in Orange City, in northwest Iowa. It will receive a plaque and $250.

Other restaurants in the top five this year are Stumpy’s in Duncombe, Spillway Supper Club in Harpers Ferry, and Tojo’s in Jamaica.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Entrance to Shafer Stadium
Ottumwa schools implementing new event policies
Brett Little
Ottumwa resident and former Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont wrestling coach pleads guilty to sexual assault
A Mitchell, Iowa man has died after being trapped in a grain bin on Wednesday, the sheriff's...
Iowa man dies after being trapped in grain bin
Safe Haven Baby Box in Fort Dodge
First Safe Haven Baby Box installed in Iowa
An Iowa elementary school says it's for the best interests of students to switch from usual...
Iowa elementary school cancels Halloween parties

Latest News

Second largest Powerball jackpot is still up for grabs sitting at an estimated $1.73 billion.
Powerball ticket buyer in Iowa missed share of jackpot by one number
The fate of a man on trial for his role in a deadly shooting at an Iowa nonprofit is now in the...
Jury deliberations begin in trial for teen charged in fatal Des Moines nonprofit shooting
A view of a fire at an industrial plant in Marengo on Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022.
Report: Marengo C6 Zero plant not up to electrical code before explosion
Entrance to Shafer Stadium
Ottumwa schools implementing new event policies