Morning showers and storms possible, some strong this afternoon

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - A large storm system moves through the region today, providing more active weather to end the work week.

Areas of showers and a few storms are possible this morning, though it should become lighter and more scattered as we get toward mid-morning and beyond. We may even see a few breaks in the clouds late in the morning or early afternoon, which would help set the stage for an afternoon round of showers and storms.

This second round will be focused along a warm front in the area, and will likely be fairly slow-moving. Heavier downpours are possible where they develop. This time period, from about 2:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., could also feature a strong or severe storm. An incidence or two of stronger winds, hail, or even an isolated tornado could take place, especially upon initial storm development. Stay weather aware during this time.

After a day in the 60s today, cooler air arrives for the weekend on blustery northerly winds. Highs will be limited in the low to mid 50s with mostly cloudy skies throughout.

Somewhat warmer temperatures arrive next week, with highs back in the 60s generally.

