Morning showers and storms possible, some strong this afternoon

Showers and storms are possible today, both early and this afternoon.
By Corey Thompson
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 6:10 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - A large storm system moves through the region today, providing more active weather to end the work week.

Areas of showers and a few storms are possible this morning, though it should become lighter and more scattered as we get toward mid-morning and beyond. We may even see a few breaks in the clouds late in the morning or early afternoon, which would help set the stage for an afternoon round of showers and storms.

This second round will be focused along a warm front in the area, and will likely be fairly slow-moving. Heavier downpours are possible where they develop. This time period, from about 2:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., could also feature a strong or severe storm. An incidence or two of stronger winds, hail, or even an isolated tornado could take place, especially upon initial storm development. Stay weather aware during this time.

After a day in the 60s today, cooler air arrives for the weekend on blustery northerly winds. Highs will be limited in the low to mid 50s with mostly cloudy skies throughout.

Somewhat warmer temperatures arrive next week, with highs back in the 60s generally.

Copyright 2023 KYOU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brett Little
Ottumwa resident and former Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont wrestling coach pleads guilty to sexual assault
A Mitchell, Iowa man has died after being trapped in a grain bin on Wednesday, the sheriff's...
Iowa man dies after being trapped in grain bin
Entrance to Shafer Stadium
Ottumwa schools implementing new event policies
Safe Haven Baby Box in Fort Dodge
First Safe Haven Baby Box installed in Iowa
An Iowa elementary school says it's for the best interests of students to switch from usual...
Iowa elementary school cancels Halloween parties

Latest News

Temperatures reach the 60s with storms possible.
First Alert Forecast
Rain chances pick up overnight
Rain chances continue for your Friday
Things warm up quite a bit after a warm front moves through.
Warmer Thursday as warm front clears area, but more storms possible soon
Things warm up quite a bit after a warm front moves through.
First Alert Forecast