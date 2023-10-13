North end Hy-Vee closing its doors

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - The Hy-Vee on the North Side of Ottumwa (2453 N Court St) will be closing its doors on October 14th at 6 p.m. This leaves the north end of Ottumwa without a full grocery store.

The next closest store is 4 miles away on the south side of town. There are delivery options available, but they come with extra charges and fees -leaving some folks to have to get a ride from a friend, take public transportation, or find other means of transportation to buy groceries.

Up until the 14th, the Hy-Vee will look to empty its shelves by offering all items at half off. Their parking lot was full this Friday with people taking advantage of the deals. This location also moved almost 200 employees to different Hy-Vee locations with only a handful of them moving on to different endeavors. With the store empty, and the neighborhood without a grocery store, customers are wondering what will replace the Hy-Vee.

It has been rumored that The Bridge Church will be purchasing the building. KYOU reached out to their Operations Director. They said they could not directly confirm but, the deal could be finalized in the weeks to come.

