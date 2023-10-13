Ottumwa Schools Implementing New Event Policies

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - 10/12/2023

Ottumwa High School Football is set to host Des Moines East on Friday, October 13th. When students arrive, they will be faced with some new policies that will change their experience.

Students will now have to present their student ID prior to purchasing a ticket. This is to ensure a few things. One being that no student can enter the event twice. The school board doesn’t want students to leave and reenter the event for numerous reasons. Another reason is, students that have been suspended from attending school events, won’t be able to sneak by.

The school board also issued a rule that no backpacks or large bags will be allowed into the events. Small purses and medical equipment will be allowed. There will be no outside food or beverages allowed either.

Once, students enter there are different rules for different grade levels. Elementary students (grades K-6) must always be accompanied by an adult. Middle school students (grades 7 + 8) must sit in the ‘middle school section’ unless they are accompanied by an adult. Grades 9-12 must sit in the ‘high school section’ in the middle of the home bleachers. All home-side fans must use the home concession stand and restrooms. Then, return to their seating area immediately.

These safety precautions come in wake of shots fired near by Shaefer Stadium during halftime of Ottumwa’s homecoming game against Marshalltown.

These measures will also be used for school dances like Prom, Homecoming, and other events alike.

