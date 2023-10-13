Parker McCollum to perform in Des Moines next year

Parker McCollum performs during CMA Fest 2022 on Sunday, June 12, 2022, at Nissan Stadium in...
Parker McCollum performs during CMA Fest 2022 on Sunday, June 12, 2022, at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)(Amy Harris | Amy Harris/Invision/AP)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 10:27 AM CDT
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Country music singer-songwriter Parker McCollum is coming to Des Moines next year.

McCollum and special guest Corey Kent will perform at the Wells Fargo Arena at 7:30 p.m. on June 27, 2024.

“2024 is going to be the biggest and best show we have ever put together,” McCollum said. “I can’t wait for all the fans to come see what we are working up. The Burn It Down Tour is going to be absolutely epic.”

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on Oct. 20.

