Parker McCollum to perform in Des Moines next year

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Country music singer-songwriter Parker McCollum is coming to Des Moines next year.

McCollum and special guest Corey Kent will perform at the Wells Fargo Arena at 7:30 p.m. on June 27, 2024.

“2024 is going to be the biggest and best show we have ever put together,” McCollum said. “I can’t wait for all the fans to come see what we are working up. The Burn It Down Tour is going to be absolutely epic.”

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on Oct. 20.

