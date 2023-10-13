Powerball ticket buyer in Iowa missed share of jackpot by one number

Second largest Powerball jackpot is still up for grabs sitting at an estimated $1.73 billion.
Second largest Powerball jackpot is still up for grabs sitting at an estimated $1.73 billion.(Caroline Mueller)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 7:38 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TIFFIN, Iowa (KCRG) - Someone in Iowa, who bought a Powerball ticket, missed a share of Wednesday night’s massive jackpot by just one number.

A player in California won the jackpot of one point seven billion dollars.

This makes it the second-largest lottery prize ever.

The Iowa Lottery said someone bought a ticket at a Casey’s in northern Iowa.

They matched four of the first five numbers as well as the Powerball to win $50,000.

No one has claimed it yet. And no one has yet to claim a $2 million prize in Iowa from last Saturday’s drawing.

Someone bought the winning ticket at a Casey’s in Tiffin.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Entrance to Shafer Stadium
Ottumwa schools implementing new event policies
Brett Little
Ottumwa resident and former Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont wrestling coach pleads guilty to sexual assault
A Mitchell, Iowa man has died after being trapped in a grain bin on Wednesday, the sheriff's...
Iowa man dies after being trapped in grain bin
Safe Haven Baby Box in Fort Dodge
First Safe Haven Baby Box installed in Iowa
An Iowa elementary school says it's for the best interests of students to switch from usual...
Iowa elementary school cancels Halloween parties

Latest News

A restaurant has been crowned as having Iowa's best breaded pork tenderloin.
Manning, Iowa restaurant wins Best Breaded Pork Tenderloin contest
The fate of a man on trial for his role in a deadly shooting at an Iowa nonprofit is now in the...
Jury deliberations begin in trial for teen charged in fatal Des Moines nonprofit shooting
A view of a fire at an industrial plant in Marengo on Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022.
Report: Marengo C6 Zero plant not up to electrical code before explosion
Entrance to Shafer Stadium
Ottumwa schools implementing new event policies