Republican presidential candidate Tim Scott to make campaign stop in eastern Iowa

Tim Scott talks about attacks on israel
Tim Scott talks about attacks on israel
By KCRG Staff
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 9:10 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - South Carolina Senator and Republican presidential candidate Tim Scott will be in eastern Iowa on Friday to meet with voters.

He’ll hold a meet and greet event in Cedar Rapids at 3980 Center Point Rd NE at 10 a.m.

Then he’ll head to Waterloo for a campaign event at 250 Westfield Ave at around noon.

During recent visits to Iowa - Scott has spoken out against pro-Palestine rallies amid the war in Israel.

He’s also voiced concerns over President Biden’s foreign policies.

Scott made campaign stops in Des Moines, Newton and Bettendorf earlier this week.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Entrance to Shafer Stadium
Ottumwa schools implementing new event policies
Brett Little
Ottumwa resident and former Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont wrestling coach pleads guilty to sexual assault
A Mitchell, Iowa man has died after being trapped in a grain bin on Wednesday, the sheriff's...
Iowa man dies after being trapped in grain bin
Safe Haven Baby Box in Fort Dodge
First Safe Haven Baby Box installed in Iowa
An Iowa elementary school says it's for the best interests of students to switch from usual...
Iowa elementary school cancels Halloween parties

Latest News

“Israel, our greatest ally in the Middle East, has experienced some of the most heinous acts in...
Miller-Meeks introduces resolution to demand the release of American hostages being held captive by Hamas
Smoke rises from an explosion on the Islamic National Bank following an Israeli air strike in...
Congressional Complications: With no House Speaker and Senate blockade, aid to Israel stalls
Republican Presidential Candidate and North Dakota Governor sits down with Iowa Capitol...
Caucus Conversation: 10 questions for Doug Burgum
FILE - A pedestrian walks past a sign for the Iowa Caucuses on a downtown skywalk, in Des...
Iowa Democrats announce plan for January caucus with delayed results in attempt to keep leadoff spot