Republican presidential candidate Tim Scott to make campaign stop in eastern Iowa

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - South Carolina Senator and Republican presidential candidate Tim Scott will be in eastern Iowa on Friday to meet with voters.

He’ll hold a meet and greet event in Cedar Rapids at 3980 Center Point Rd NE at 10 a.m.

Then he’ll head to Waterloo for a campaign event at 250 Westfield Ave at around noon.

During recent visits to Iowa - Scott has spoken out against pro-Palestine rallies amid the war in Israel.

He’s also voiced concerns over President Biden’s foreign policies.

Scott made campaign stops in Des Moines, Newton and Bettendorf earlier this week.

