Cloudy skies continue this evening

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - After seeing a cool, gray Saturday across Southeastern Iowa with highs in the 50s, we will stay mostly cloudy as we head into the evening and overnight hours. Overnight lows for most of us will be in the low 40s. Some places could dip down into the upper 30s.

For your Sunday, we will stay in the mid-50s with partly cloudy skies. We will keep the winds out of the north as we stay on the back end of a low pressure system.

This takes us into the work-week. The mid-50s will continue for your Monday and by Tuesday, the 60s will start to make a return.

Our average high is 62°, so we will hover near normal for Tuesday through next Monday.

In terms of precipitation, rain chances, albeit small, are in the forecast for your Wednesday & Thursday.

After the rain chances clear out, it will pave the way for an overall nice weekend with highs around 62 for Saturday and 64 for your Sunday.

Tonight: Cloudy skies. Low 43F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph.

LOW: 43

Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy. High 54F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph.

HIGH: 54

Tom. Night: A few clouds. Low 39F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph.

LOW: 39

Monday: Plentiful sunshine. High 59F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph.

HIGH: 59 LOW: 39

Tuesday: A few passing clouds, otherwise generally sunny. High 63F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.

HIGH: 63 LOW: 35

Wednesday: Partly Cloudy

HIGH: 70 LOW: 44

Thursday: Partly Cloudy

HIGH: 65 LOW: 48

Friday: Mostly Sunny

HIGH: 67 LOW: 45

Saturday: Sunny

HIGH: 66 LOW: 42

Sunday: Sunny

HIGH: 64 LOW: 40

