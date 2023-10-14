A cool, gray, and windy start to the Weekend

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) -It’s a gray and damp Saturday morning across Southern Iowa and Northern Missouri. However, the rain has cleared out of the area and We’re waking up to temperatures in the 50s. Even though rain isn’t expected this afternoon, we’ll still have a mostly cloudy sky with highs in the mid 50s. Tonight will be quiet with a mostly cloudy sky and lows in the 40s. A partly to mostly cloudy sky is expected Sunday with highs still in the mid 50s.

More sunshine is expected on Monday and Tuesday with temperatures in the 60s. Our next chance for rain comes for the middle of next week as a cold front travels through the region. However, showers will be more scattered with this system compared with what we’ve experienced over the last few days.

Copyright 2023 KYOU. All rights reserved.