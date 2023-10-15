Above normal temperatures return

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - We had a few peaks of sunshine throughout your Sunday as the cloud cover still dominated Southeastern Iowa. We will see the clouds continue to dissipate as we head into the evening and overnight hours.

Plenty of sunshine will be the rule for your Monday with highs staying in the mid-50s courtesy of the northerly wind sticking around.

As we head into your Tuesday, we will turn the temperature up just a little bit with highs in the upper 50s to low 60s. By Wednesday we will see highs in the mid-60s with a little bit of a caveat, and that is a rain chance throughout the day.

Rain chances will let up for Wednesday night and by Thursday, another chance of rain will push through. Right now, the thinking in terms of accumulation is less than a half inch.

Once the cold front pushes through, we will drop the temperatures for the second half of the work week, but not by much. This will take us into the weekend where we will see mostly sunny skies with highs in the low 60s for Saturday and upper 50s for Sunday.

Tonight: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 39F. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph.

LOW: 39

Tomorrow: Sunny. High 59F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph.

HIGH: 59

Tom. Night: Mainly clear early, then a few clouds later on. Low near 35F. Winds light and variable.

LOW: 35

Tuesday: A few clouds early, otherwise mostly sunny. High 66F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.

HIGH: 66 LOW: 35

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. High near 70F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph.

HIGH: 70 LOW: 46

Thursday: Mostly Cloudy

HIGH: 63 LOW: 47

Friday: Mostly Sunny

HIGH: 65 LOW: 45

Saturday: Mostly Sunny

HIGH: 64 LOW: 43

Sunday: Partly Cloudy

HIGH: 66 LOW: 43

Monday: Partly Cloudy

HIGH: 66 LOW: 45

Copyright 2023 KYOU. All rights reserved.