Decreasing clouds and cool temperatures on Sunday

By Hannah Messier
Published: Oct. 15, 2023 at 7:13 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) -It’s a quiet morning across Southern Iowa and Northern Missouri with a mostly cloudy sky, isolated showers, and temperatures in the 40s. We’ll have more clouds than sun for much of the day. However, the clouds will gradually decrease during the mid to late afternoon with highs in the mid 50s. Tonight, will be a bit cooler with lows in the upper 30s and low 40s with a mostly clear sky.

We’ll have a calm and cool start to the workweek with a mix of sun and clouds and highs in the 60s on Monday and Tuesday. Our next chance for precipitation is expected for the middle of the upcoming week as a cold front moves through the area. Therefore, scattered showers will be possible on Wednesday and Thursday. High temperatures will stay in the 60s Wednesday and through next weekend.

