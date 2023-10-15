Iowa’s kid captain from LeClaire makes trip to Madison to see Iowa’s win over Wisconsin

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Last summer, LeClaire’s Madi Ramirez was chosen to be one of 12 kid captains for the Iowa football team this season. Ramirez is battling spinal muscular atrophy (SMA). TV6 shared the story of her battle back in September in this story.

Ramirez was chosen to be the kid captain for Iowa’s game against Wisconsin, and made the trip to Madison with family and friends to watch the Hawkeyes beat the Badgers 15-6. In August, Madi got to meet head football coach Kirk Ferentz. She gave him a miracle for Madi bracelet which he brought with him to his press conference a few days ago.

“You want to talk about mental toughness usually that’s those kids and their families so it was nice of her to give me that back in August I don’t wear jewelry I have to wear a wedding band otherwise I would have had it on probably but I did want to recognize her and all the kid captains, I’ll tell you a job I don’t want is the one who has to figure out the 12 kid captains good luck on that one because they’re all great stories” said Ferentz.

“It means a lot I mean for Kirk to go that extra mile and to just be thinking about Madi as he’s preparing his team for the big game today and just knowing that he keeps these kids in his mind all the time knowing what the hospital is and the connection to the football team it just shows us what a great guy Kirk Ferentz is and how he really shapes his players to be those same people that he is” said Madi’s mother Megan.

