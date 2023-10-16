Mostly Sunny on Tuesday

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) -We had a pleasant fall afternoon in Southern Iowa and Northern Missouri with temperatures in the upper 50s and low 60s and lots of sunshine. Tonight, we’ll have a mostly clear sky with lows dropping into the mid 30s. Sunshine and temperatures in the mid to upper 60s are expected on Tuesday.

Isolated showers will be possible on Wednesday afternoon as fronts travel through the region. A few isolated showers will be possible on Thursday on the backside of the system. Highs on Wednesday will be warm in the low 70s before temperatures cool back into the 60s for Thursday. A mix of sun and clouds are expected Friday and through the beginning of next week.

