Mostly Sunny on Tuesday

Mostly Sunny on Tuesday
By Hannah Messier
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 6:22 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) -We had a pleasant fall afternoon in Southern Iowa and Northern Missouri with temperatures in the upper 50s and low 60s and lots of sunshine. Tonight, we’ll have a mostly clear sky with lows dropping into the mid 30s. Sunshine and temperatures in the mid to upper 60s are expected on Tuesday.

Isolated showers will be possible on Wednesday afternoon as fronts travel through the region. A few isolated showers will be possible on Thursday on the backside of the system. Highs on Wednesday will be warm in the low 70s before temperatures cool back into the 60s for Thursday. A mix of sun and clouds are expected Friday and through the beginning of next week.

Copyright 2023 KYOU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Last full day of operation at this Hy-Vee location.
North end Hy-Vee closing its doors
Entrance to Shafer Stadium
Ottumwa schools implementing new event policies
A Kansas couple said they can’t move on with building their dream home because of an area HVAC...
Couple says they are out nearly $30K building home; DA’s office investigating HVAC company
Family said they will take a beloved Oklahoma school crossing guard wounded in a car accident...
Beloved school crossing guard hit by truck, to be taken off life support
An eastern Iowa high school student is making an impact after starting her very own garden.
Iowa high school student donates 7,000 pounds of produce from her garden

Latest News

Mostly Sunny on Tuesday
Mostly Sunny on Tuesday
Lots of sunshine and reasonable mid-October temperatures.
Sunshine and decent October weather for Monday
Lots of sunshine and reasonable mid-October temperatures.
First Alert Forecast
Highs will be in the upper 50s to low 60s
Above normal temperatures return