Police: Wisconsin man still at-large after holding woman against her will for multiple days

Whitewater police had Scott Street in Whitewater blocked off early Monday.
By Phoebe Murray
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 11:34 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WHITEWATER, Wis. (WMTV) – A Whitewater, Wisconsin man allegedly held a woman against her will for several days and remains at-large Monday morning. The search for the suspect, identified as Yefferson Guzman Rodriguez, spurred a large police presence outside a home on the southern side of the city.

Guzman Rodriguez, 18, is described as standing 5′8″ tall and weighing 150 lbs., the police dept. indicated. Its statement added that he speaks Spanish. Police officers believe Guzman Rodriguez may be armed, and they have been told he is in possession of multiple rifles.

The Whitewater Police Department indicated Guzman Rodriguez was reported to have held the victim, who was an acquaintance, for days and had allegedly pointed a gun at her head. Police Chief Dan Meyer said that she was not injured during that time.

Officers responded to Guzman Rodriguez’ home, in the 300 block of S. Janesville Street, shortly before 10:30 p.m. after they were alerted to a woman needing help.

According to police, the suspect likely fled as the officers reached the scene. A perimeter was set up around the home as police believed he may have barricaded himself in the basement of garage. Officers searched the property but were unable to locate him. The scene was cleared around 7 a.m.

The police department also searched multiple other homes where people who knew Guzman Rodriguez, the statement noted. Whitewater Police Chief Dane Meyer stated most of the suspect’s family and friends are in the area; however, he does have ties to Milwaukee. They have been cooperative with helping find the teen, Meyer indicated.

Garage with debris around it
The Whitewater Police searched this garage while looking for Yefferson Guzman Rodriguez, who is accused of holding a woman against her will for multiple days.(WMTV-TV/Tim Elliott)

Currently, he is wanted on counts that include kidnapping, false imprisonment, and recklessly endangering safety. Anyone with information is asked to call the police department at 262-473-0555, option #4, or 911 if it is an emergency. Anonymous tips can be made at P3Tips.com.

The current incident comes a week after Guzman Rodriguez was allegedly caught breaking into someone’s home and arrested on counts of disorderly conduct and underage alcohol consumption.

The police department’s statement added that police have reached out to both the Whitewater Unified School District and the University of Wisconsin – Whitewater about precautions. The university has sent a notification to students and staff with a copy of the release, asking them to be vigilant and call 911 if they see anything suspicious.

