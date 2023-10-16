Sunshine and decent October weather for Monday

Pleasant weather should be expected across the area today.
By Corey Thompson
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 5:20 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Pleasant weather will accompany the return to work and school for the week.

Sunshine will be common for most of it, though lighter northerly winds will be working against the sun. This means we will see similar temperatures today as we experienced on Sunday in the upper 50s to low 60s. Tuesday will be pretty similar, with a chilly start in the mid 30s, but a southwesterly breeze will help push highs back into the 60s.

A storm system brings slightly unsettled weather for the middle of the week, but precipitation will be hard to come by with it. At the least, clouds will increase Wednesday and Thursday and temperatures will decline slightly from the upper 60s to the lower 60s across those two days.

Very nice conditions are likely to end the week into the weekend, with highs remaining a little above normal.

