Chilly start for Tuesday, but a warmer finish is likely

Expect a pleasant day across the region, if a bit warm for this time of year.
By Corey Thompson
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 5:49 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Expect an even warmer day by the afternoon, setting up a rather pleasant mid-October day.

Temperatures will start off pretty cool in the 30s for most, but warm steadily and significantly toward 70 degrees by the afternoon. Lots of sunshine and a bit of a southwest breeze will be the main driver here, pushing highs back above normal. It should be really nice, so make the most of it.

A cold front moves toward the area on Wednesday, providing an increase in clouds late tonight into tomorrow and eventually the possibility for a few showers. If they take place on Wednesday afternoon, they should be fairly light. Expect highs to still reach around 70 degrees Wednesday, with a slight setback toward the mid 60s as the storm system exits on Thursday.

Highs will be fairly steady in the upper 60s to around 70 into the weekend, with dry weather and generally pleasant conditions.

