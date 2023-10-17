Iowa Hawkeyes tight end Erick All to miss remainder of season

Iowa tight end Erick All is attended to by trainers during the first half of an NCAA college...
Iowa tight end Erick All is attended to by trainers during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Wisconsin Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Andy Manis)(Andy Manis | AP)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 2:09 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa Hawkeyes tight end Erick All will miss significant time with a knee injury.

All left Saturday’s win over Wisconsin after taking a hit to the knee on a 5-yard catch in just the second series of the game for the Hawkeyes. He had to be helped off the field.

All leads the Hawkeyes in receptions, receiving yards, and receiving touchdowns so far this season.

Iowa Head Coach Kirk Ferentz had this to say:

“Sad note unfortunately Erick All it looks like his season is over. We were worried about that on Saturday and the test confirmed that. He’s going to miss the rest of the year and it is really unfortunate. He has done a great job as a newcomer on the team, Great addition in such a positive guy. Erick is a hard-working guy, a great personality, just loves everything about the game the game. I hate to lose anybody and I feel badly for Erick.”

The Michigan transfer’s absence will be felt by an Iowa offense already without tight end Luke Lachey, who injured his right ankle against Western Michigan.

The Hawkeyes are also without starting quarterback Cade McNamara, who is out for the season with a torn ACL.

