Isolated showers Wednesday & Thursday

By Hannah Messier
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 5:54 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) -We had a spectacular fall day across Southern Iowa and Northern Missouri with temperatures in the mid to upper 60s with a clear sky. However, clouds are forecasted to build across the area tonight with lows dropping into the mid 40s. Isolated showers will be possible by late morning on Wednesday along with a mostly cloudy sky. Isolated showers will be possible along with a partly cloudy sky on Wednesday afternoon and highs in the upper 60s and low 70s.

Isolated showers will also be possible on Thursday with highs in the low to mid 60s. Friday through the beginning of next week looks lovely with a mix of sun and clouds and temperatures in the upper 60s to low 70s.

