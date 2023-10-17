Jason Momoa meets fans at Iowa grocery store while promoting new vodka

An Iowa native and Hollywood star is visiting his home state to promote his new Vodka.
By KCCI
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 6:51 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
NORWALK, Iowa (KCCI) - Iowa native and Hollywood star, Jason Momoa, returned to his home state to promote his new vodka brand.

The Aquaman star stopped at a Fareway store in Norwalk on Monday. Norwalk is where Momoa grew up.

He was there promoting his Meili Vodka.

People stood in line for hours before the autograph signing event even started, and they say it was worth the wait.

Momoa also made a stop at the Hy-Vee in Urbandale.

