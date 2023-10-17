Police investigating death of Texas A&M student who appeared to fall from a balcony

In a statement, Texas A&M officials offered their sympathies and support to the family and students as they continue to navigate this loss. (KBTX)
By Rusty Surette and Donnie Tuggle
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 10:16 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX/Gray News) - The Texas A&M Police Department confirms it is investigating the death of a student on campus Sunday morning, KBTX reports.

Britney Romero appeared to have fallen from a third-floor balcony at Dunn Hall, according to a statement from Texas A&M Vice President for Student Affairs BG Joe E. Ramirez Jr.

Romero was a freshman health major.

University officials say a Brazos County Justice of the Peace has ordered an autopsy to determine the cause of death.

In a statement, Texas A&M officials offered their sympathies and support to the family and students as they continue to navigate this loss.

“We want to emphasize that Texas A&M’s top priority is our commitment to the well-being and safety of all our students. We intend to conduct a thorough and comprehensive review of what happened immediately,” Ramirez said.

The university also shared resources for students during this difficult time, encouraging students to speak with counselors and use Texas A&M’s Helpline at 979-845-2700.

Copyright 2023 KBTX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man in Indiana was killed in a construction accident Friday afternoon.
Man killed by auger on construction site, coroner confirmed
Last full day of operation at this Hy-Vee location.
North end Hy-Vee closing its doors
Iulia Pugachev, 28, is facing several charges after troopers say she had her Dodge Charger...
Woman driving trooper patrol car lookalike arrested, authorities say
A Kansas couple said they can’t move on with building their dream home because of an area HVAC...
Couple says they are out nearly $30K building home; DA’s office investigating HVAC company
Iowa native and Hollywood star, Jason Momoa, returned to his home state to promote his new...
Jason Momoa meets fans at Iowa grocery store while promoting new vodka

Latest News

Ottumwa man dies after stabbing
Taylor Swift, center, attended the Kansas City Chiefs NFL football game against the Chicago...
This NFL team has gained half a million new fans this season, far more than any other team
Players on the University of Iowa women's basketball team celebrate on the bench during their...
Iowa Hawkeyes women’s basketball team rank No. 3 in preseason AP Top 25, LSU is No. 1
The House of Representatives is voting to see if Rep. Jim Jordan will be speaker. (Source:...
LOCAL NEWS LIVE: House speaker vote
FILE - Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, returns to the House Intelligence Committee on Capitol Hill in...
LIVE: House nears vote on Trump ally Rep. Jim Jordan for speaker but Republican holdouts remain