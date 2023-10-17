Urbandale church members return from Israel, pastor plans to return

A central Iowa pastor says he wont let the violence stop him from returning to Israel.
By KCCI
Published: Oct. 17, 2023
URBANDALE, Iowa (KCCI) - A central Iowa pastor said he won’t let the violence stop him from returning to Israel.

Glenn Goodwin, the pastor of Gospel Assembly Church in Urbandale, and 17 other church members were in Tel Aviv when the attacks started.

That’s just 40 miles north of the Gaza Strip.

One of the strikes hit just a block and a half away from them.

Goodwin says the group spent many hours working to get on a flight.

He says despite all the chaos, fear never fully struck him.

“Never terribly afraid,” he said. “I mean, we’re a Christian group. We have confidence that the lord knows where we are. But it did drive home the point that we needed to be very careful.”

The group returned to Iowa on Saturday after four flights over three days.

Goodwin said he has no hesitation about going back.

“I don’t think there will be a war every time we try to go,” he said.

