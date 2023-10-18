Burlington woman charged in death of blind pedestrian

By KWQC Staff
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 3:06 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Iowa (KWQC) - Burlington Police arrested a woman in the 2021 fatal collision that killed a blind pedestrian.

Megan Marie Kalar, 36, was arrested Tuesday and charged with homicide by vehicle-operating under the influence, a Class B felony, and homicide by vehicle-reckless driving, a Class C felony.

Burlington Police arrested and charged a woman charged with homicide by vehicle in the 2021...
Burlington Police arrested and charged a woman charged with homicide by vehicle in the 2021 death of blind pedestrian.(Burlington Police, KWQC)

Police said Jacob Sexton, who was blind, was using a red-and-white cane and GPS on his phone to walk home when he was struck by a vehicle at 9:03 p.m. Feb. 26, 2021. He was transported to the hospital and later flown to the University of Iowa Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police said that a woman was tending to Sexton on the side of the road when officers arrived. The woman, Paige Furns, said she was a nurse and and treated the victim until emergency services took over.

Furns told police she witnessed the vehicle hit Sexton.

She said she first saw a vehicle swerve into her lane on Summer Street to avoid something. As she got closer she said she realized it was a man walking in the northbound lane.

Another vehicle was coming, and she said applied her horn, but the driver didn’t slow down. Furns told police that she heard contact and saw the vehicle hit Sexton, sending him at least 10 feet in the air.

Furns then pulled over, called 911 and gave aid to Sexton.

About two minutes later, she said, a woman approached and stated that she was the one who had hit him.

According to the arrest report, at the time of the incident, Kalar showed signs of intoxication. Nearly 50 minutes after officers arrived at the scene, Kalar consented to a preliminary breath test, which indicated her blood alcohol content was 0.117, over the legal limit of 0.08. Results from a blood test taken at 12:27 a.m. showed a 0.069 level.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ottumwa man dies after stabbing
Canadian Pacific Holiday Train
Canadian Pacific Holiday Train to make multiple stops in Iowa this holiday season
Iowa native and Hollywood star, Jason Momoa, returned to his home state to promote his new...
Jason Momoa meets fans at Iowa grocery store while promoting new vodka
EasyJet says the flight was delayed overnight due to the aircraft needing additional cleaning.
Airline passenger poops on bathroom floor, leading to canceled flight
Last full day of operation at this Hy-Vee location.
North end Hy-Vee closing its doors

Latest News

Gregory Allen Showalter Sr.
Ottumwa man sentenced to life in prison for killing wife
An Ottumwa man convicted of killing his wife has been sentenced to life in prison without the...
Ottumwa man sentenced to life in prison for killing wife
Ottumwa man dies after stabbing
Players on the University of Iowa women's basketball team celebrate on the bench during their...
Iowa Hawkeyes women’s basketball team rank No. 3 in preseason AP Top 25, LSU is No. 1