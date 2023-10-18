Cloudier with an outside chance at a shower

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - A storm system moves through the region today into Thursday, but its impacts will be fairly limited.

The first thing you’ll notice with it will be a bit more cloud cover this morning, and notably warmer temperatures compared to the chilly starts we’ve had for the past couple of days. A cold front moves through the area later this morning into the early afternoon, with a few showers possible along it. Any activity that takes place will be light, with additional scattered showers possible this evening into tonight. Highs today reach the 60s.

More dry weather settles in for a handful of days after this storm system, with conditions looking quite nice into the weekend. Expect at least some sunshine on both weekend days, though Saturday will likely be a bit on the breezy side of things. Temperatures will be in the upper 60s or low 70s.

The next shot at any rain holds off until Tuesday of next week, with the weather pattern becoming more favorable for a prolonged period of rain and storm chances.

Copyright 2023 KYOU. All rights reserved.