Ottumwa man sentenced to life in prison for killing wife

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - An Ottumwa man convicted of killing his wife has been sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

A jury found Gregory Showalter guilty of first-degree murder in the death of his wife, Helen.

Her body was found near a boat ramp in Wapello County in August 2021.

Showalter also faced charges after failing to show up for the trial verdict earlier this month - prompting an hours-long search.

