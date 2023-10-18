Ottumwa man sentenced to life in prison for killing wife

An Ottumwa man convicted of killing his wife has been sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 11:39 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
A jury found Gregory Showalter guilty of first-degree murder in the death of his wife, Helen.

Her body was found near a boat ramp in Wapello County in August 2021.

Showalter also faced charges after failing to show up for the trial verdict earlier this month - prompting an hours-long search.

