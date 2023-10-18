Rain exits, 60s stay in forecast

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) -After seeing some rain push through parts of Southeastern Iowa, we are starting to get on the back end of the low pressure system that pushed through eastern Iowa. Temperatures will stay in the low to mid 60s for your Thursday and upper 60s to low 70s for your Friday with plenty of sunshine.

As we roll into the weekend, upper 60s will greet you for Saturday with plenty of sunshine. Mostly sunny skies will continue for Sunday and highs will be much cooler with highs in the low to mid 60s.

Rain chances will be in the forecast for the early morning hours of your Monday with highs back in the mid to upper 60s.

Tonight: Considerable cloudiness with occasional rain showers. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%.

LOW: 49

Tomorrow: Sunshine and clouds mixed. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph.

HIGH: 64

Tom. Night: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.

LOW: 43

Friday: Sunny skies. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph.

HIGH: 71 LOW: 43

Saturday: Mainly sunny. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph.

HIGH: 66 LOW: 50

Sunday: Partly Cloudy

HIGH: 63 LOW: 38

Monday: AM Showers

HIGH: 69 LOW: 47

Tuesday: PM Thunderstorms

HIGH: 78 LOW: 57

Wednesday: Showers

HIGH: 65 LOW: 58

Thursday: Showers

HIGH: 67 LOW: 55

Copyright 2023 KYOU. All rights reserved.