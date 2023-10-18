Surfer nearly loses leg after being bitten by 15-foot tiger shark

A 50-year-old surfer in Hawaii is recovering in the hospital after being bitten by a shark in Hanalei Bay. (Source: Hawaii News Now)
By KNHL staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 2:53 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HANALEI, Hawaii (KHNL/Gray News) - A surfer in Hawaii is recovering after suffering a shark bite over the weekend.

KHNL reports that Kevin Kanehe, 50, was surfing in Hanalei Bay when a nearly 15-foot tiger shark clamped down on his left leg.

Kanehe said he was able to put up a fight and stick his finger in the shark’s nostril before it let go of him.

According to doctors, that may have helped save his leg as if the shark completed its bite, Kanehe would have lost his entire leg.

Kanehe underwent surgery on his hand on Tuesday after an operation on his leg last Sunday.

Doctors estimate it will take him a year to recover from his injuries.

Friends and family have set up a GoFundMe to help with Kanehe’s medical expenses.

Copyright 2023 KHNL via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ottumwa man dies after stabbing
Canadian Pacific Holiday Train
Canadian Pacific Holiday Train to make multiple stops in Iowa this holiday season
Iowa native and Hollywood star, Jason Momoa, returned to his home state to promote his new...
Jason Momoa meets fans at Iowa grocery store while promoting new vodka
EasyJet says the flight was delayed overnight due to the aircraft needing additional cleaning.
Airline passenger poops on bathroom floor, leading to canceled flight
Last full day of operation at this Hy-Vee location.
North end Hy-Vee closing its doors

Latest News

Former President Donald Trump comments as he briefly exits the courtroom in his civil business...
Woman arrested after trying to get close to Donald Trump at New York civil fraud trial
In this photo provided by the Innocence Project of Florida, Leonard Allen Cure poses from the...
Sheriff to release body camera video of Georgia traffic stop in which deputy killed exonerated man
A man exonerated after 16 years in prison died Monday during a traffic stop in Georgia. CNN,...
Man exonerated after 16 years in prison dies during traffic stop
FILE - President Joe Biden meets with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in New York,...
Biden wraps up his visit to wartime Israel with a warning against being ‘consumed’ by rage