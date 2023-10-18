Three children dead after house fire; police investigating homicide

By FOX 8 Staff and Amanda Alvarado
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 7:09 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE/Gray News) - Two toddlers and an 8-year-old are dead after a house fire in New Orleans, WVUE reports.

The New Orleans Police Department says that they have information that points to the fire being started by the father of the children. Investigators say that around 11:55 p.m. Tuesday, the mother of the three children, who was not home at the time, called 911 saying that their father intended to burn the house down.

Authorities were dispatched to the 4900 block of America Street shortly after midnight.

Firefighters attempted to resuscitate a 5-year-old girl and an 8-year-old boy when they arrived. The children were sent to a nearby hospital where they later died.

Firefighters say that as they continued to battle the fire, they discovered a third child, a 3-year-old boy, dead from what appeared to be injuries sustained on the scene.

Surveillance video obtained from a neighbor’s residence shows the flames growing from the rear of the home. A person can be seen on the video exiting the home before getting into a vehicle and driving away.

The name of the suspect has not yet been released.

Copyright 2023 WVUE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ottumwa man dies after stabbing
Canadian Pacific Holiday Train
Canadian Pacific Holiday Train to make multiple stops in Iowa this holiday season
Iowa native and Hollywood star, Jason Momoa, returned to his home state to promote his new...
Jason Momoa meets fans at Iowa grocery store while promoting new vodka
Last full day of operation at this Hy-Vee location.
North end Hy-Vee closing its doors
Tibina Louissant, 53, is charged with aggravated manslaughter in the August 2022 death of her...
Grandmother charged in baby’s death from toxic dose of medication

Latest News

A man sits outside his building which was destroyed during Israeli bombardment in Rafah refugee...
Gaza’s doctors struggle to save hospital blast survivors as Middle East rage grows
FILE - Crash and fatality rates among drivers under 21 have fallen dramatically during the past...
Report: Young driver fatality rates have fallen sharply in the US, helped by education, technology
Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, listens after he was not successful in the first ballot, as...
GOP’s Jim Jordan will try again to become House speaker, but his detractors are considering options
President Joe Biden speaks in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, Wednesday, Oct....
Biden pledges solidarity with Israelis and suggests ‘other team’ to blame for Gaza hospital blast