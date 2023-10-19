Above normal temperatures to round out the weekend

By Erik Dean
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 2:57 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - After staying mostly cloudy throughout the day with highs staying in the 50s & 60, we will finally get a break in the cloud cover as we head into the overnight hours and into the day on Friday. This will pave the way for an overall nice start to the weekend with highs in the 60s & even 70s.

The stretch of nice weather will continue as we head into the weekend. The only difference is it will be a couple of degrees cooler with highs in the low to mid 60s which is still above normal for this time of year. Our average high is 60 degrees.

For Monday, we will stay nice, but that is the only nice day of next week as rain chances pick up Tuesday through Friday.

Highs on Tuesday will be in the upper 60s - low 70s, we will go into the mid-60s for Wednesday and upper 50s - low 60s for Thursday.

By next Friday, we will turn down the temperature yet again with highs in the upper 40s - low 50s.

Enjoy your evening.

