More decent days ahead as temperatures stay just above normal

Expect a decent day today, though a bit windy at times.
By Corey Thompson
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 6:40 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Today will be one of the coolest days out of the next several, with things potentially a bit breezy by afternoon.

Otherwise, it should also feature pretty typical fall conditions, with highs in the low 60s and scattered clouds at times. Skies should generally clear out tonight, allowing for a cooler start to the day on Friday after lows in the low to mid 40s.

Lots of sunshine and light winds allow for highs in the 70s again on Friday, making for a pleasant end to the work week. A cold front on Friday night will bring somewhat windier weather for Saturday, and highs only in the 60s again throughout the weekend.

Warm weather returns early next week with highs well into the 70s for at least part of it. This changes again by Wednesday as a good chance of rain returns to the area, and temperatures trend downward.

Copyright 2023 KYOU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ottumwa man dies after stabbing
Burlington Police arrested and charged a woman charged with homicide by vehicle in the 2021...
Burlington woman charged in death of blind pedestrian
EasyJet says the flight was delayed overnight due to the aircraft needing additional cleaning.
Airline passenger poops on bathroom floor, leading to canceled flight
Gregory Allen Showalter Sr.
Ottumwa man sentenced to life in prison for killing wife
Canadian Pacific Holiday Train
Canadian Pacific Holiday Train to make multiple stops in Iowa this holiday season

Latest News

A decent amount of cloud cover today.
First Alert Forecast
Above normal temperatures remain in the forecast. Details in your First Alert Forecast.
Your First Alert Forecast
Highs will go back into the mid-60s for Thursday.
Rain exits, 60s stay in forecast
A few showers are possible at times today.
Cloudier with an outside chance at a shower