More decent days ahead as temperatures stay just above normal

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Today will be one of the coolest days out of the next several, with things potentially a bit breezy by afternoon.

Otherwise, it should also feature pretty typical fall conditions, with highs in the low 60s and scattered clouds at times. Skies should generally clear out tonight, allowing for a cooler start to the day on Friday after lows in the low to mid 40s.

Lots of sunshine and light winds allow for highs in the 70s again on Friday, making for a pleasant end to the work week. A cold front on Friday night will bring somewhat windier weather for Saturday, and highs only in the 60s again throughout the weekend.

Warm weather returns early next week with highs well into the 70s for at least part of it. This changes again by Wednesday as a good chance of rain returns to the area, and temperatures trend downward.

