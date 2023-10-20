Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza case confirmed in Buena Vista County

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - For the first time since March 2023, officials have confirmed a positive case of Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI) in Buena Vista County

New cases of avian influenza have previously been confirmed in boarding Iowa states, but now officials have confirmed it appearing in the state for the first time this migration season.

Governor Reynolds announced a disaster proclamation for the county through November 19th, 2023 following the news.

According to the Department of Agriculture, more than 15 million Iowa birds were impacted by bird flu earlier this year. Iowa’s last recorded case of avian flu was in a backyard flock in Chickasaw County back in March of this year.

Secretary Mike Naig wants farmers in Iowa to focus on prevention. Because nearby states are already detecting bird flu, now is the time for vigilance. Last week he reiterated that one of the best ways to keep birds healthy is by keeping them away from other birds.

“You want to keep what’s outside, outside and what’s inside, inside. You want to minimize the contact between wild birds and your birds,” he said. “The key here is to really get ahead of it, be proactive, and aggressively respond if we have to,” Naig said.

Signs of HPAI may include:

Sudden increase in bird deaths without any clinical signs

Lethargy and/or lack of energy and appetite

Decrease in egg production

Soft, thin-shelled and/or misshapen eggs

Swelling of the head, eyelids, comb, wattles, and hocks

Purple/blue discoloration of the wattles, comb, and legs

Difficulty breathing

Coughing, sneezing, and/or nasal discharge (runny nose)

Stumbling and/or falling down

Diarrhea

Officials say a commercial turkey flock in the county was hit by the positive case.

Possible cases are required to be reported to the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship at (515) 281-5305.

Officials say poultry products are still safe to eat.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.