Madison Russo to be sentenced Friday, pleaded guilty to cancer scam

Madison Russo, 19, pleaded guilty to one count of first-degree theft, a class C felony,...
Madison Russo, 19, pleaded guilty to one count of first-degree theft, a class C felony, punishable by up to 10 years in prison.(Scott County Jail via KWQC)
By Kate Kopatich
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 10:26 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SCOTT COUNT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Bettendorf woman, who pleaded guilty to a cancer scam, involving theft of over $37,000 in donations for a false cancer claim will be sentenced, Friday at the Scott County Courthouse.

Madison Russo, 19, pleaded guilty back in June to one count of first-degree theft, a class C felony, punishable by up to 10 years in prison.

Russo’s sentencing is scheduled to take place Friday morning at the Scott County Courthouse at approximately 9 a.m.

TV6 will be at the sentencing providing updates as well as live-coverage on our TV6 news app and website.

RELATED, Madison Russo
‘I feel violated’: Cancer survivor speaks out after photos used for alleged cancer scam

Eldridge police say Madison Russo stole photos from Jessica Sanders to fake a cancer diagnosis

Bettendorf woman charged with theft for false cancer fundraiser

A Bettendorf woman was charged with theft after police say she received over $37,000 in donations for a false cancer claim.

Woman accused of taking donations in cancer scam pleads not guilty

A judge set a tentative trial date for May

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Samuel Gallegos-Ramire
GoFundMe fundraiser to help family of Ottumwa man who was killed
2 toddlers, 1 child die after house fire
Father suspected of setting house fire that killed his 3 children faces murder charges
Burlington Police arrested and charged a woman charged with homicide by vehicle in the 2021...
Burlington woman charged in death of blind pedestrian
San Bernardino, California, police made an arrest after an apparent bomb inside a teddy bear...
Teddy bear bomb explodes in parking lot; police make arrest
Ottumwa man dies after stabbing

Latest News

Samuel Gallegos-Ramire
GoFundMe fundraiser to help family of Ottumwa man who was killed
Poll shows who would win Iowa in potential rematch in 2024 election
New poll finds Biden, Trump in dead heat among likely voters
Miller-Meeks
Miller-Meeks: I’ve received death threats after Speaker of the House vote
Amid a war unfolding in the Middle East, state leaders rededicate the Holocaust memorial...
Amid war in Middle East, state leaders rededicate Holocaust memorial at state capitol