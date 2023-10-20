Nice weekend on the way, if you can stand some wind

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Weather conditions will generally be pretty decent over the next few days, with only a wrinkle or two.

Today’s forecast looks downright excellent for this time of year, with highs well into the upper 60s and a lot of sunshine. Winds will also be fairly light today, adding to the overall pleasant feel to the conditions.

A cold front moves through overnight, but it won’t have enough moisture to produce any rainfall. Instead, the change in wind direction and speed will be the most noticeable effect of this front. Speeds could fall into the 20 to 30 mph range for at least part of Saturday, so be prepared for a windy one in the 60s for highs.

Sunday will have less wind and still very decent conditions, with highs still in the 60s. Even warmer air arrives Monday into Tuesday, with temperatures in the 70s likely. This is all a prelude to a better chance for showers and storms that really kicks into gear by Tuesday and beyond. Some decent rainfall totals are looking quite possible during this time, though the exact details may change a bit in the next few days. Stay tuned.

