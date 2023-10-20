Nice weekend on the way, if you can stand some wind

A really nice day to end the work week, with a windier one possible to start the weekend.
By Corey Thompson
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 5:34 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Weather conditions will generally be pretty decent over the next few days, with only a wrinkle or two.

Today’s forecast looks downright excellent for this time of year, with highs well into the upper 60s and a lot of sunshine. Winds will also be fairly light today, adding to the overall pleasant feel to the conditions.

A cold front moves through overnight, but it won’t have enough moisture to produce any rainfall. Instead, the change in wind direction and speed will be the most noticeable effect of this front. Speeds could fall into the 20 to 30 mph range for at least part of Saturday, so be prepared for a windy one in the 60s for highs.

Sunday will have less wind and still very decent conditions, with highs still in the 60s. Even warmer air arrives Monday into Tuesday, with temperatures in the 70s likely. This is all a prelude to a better chance for showers and storms that really kicks into gear by Tuesday and beyond. Some decent rainfall totals are looking quite possible during this time, though the exact details may change a bit in the next few days. Stay tuned.

Copyright 2023 KYOU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Samuel Gallegos-Ramire
GoFundMe fundraiser to help family of Ottumwa man who was killed
2 toddlers, 1 child die after house fire
Father suspected of setting house fire that killed his 3 children faces murder charges
Burlington Police arrested and charged a woman charged with homicide by vehicle in the 2021...
Burlington woman charged in death of blind pedestrian
San Bernardino, California, police made an arrest after an apparent bomb inside a teddy bear...
Teddy bear bomb explodes in parking lot; police make arrest
Ottumwa man dies after stabbing

Latest News

Sunny skies and warm temperatures are likely today.
First Alert Forecast
Overnight lows will be in the mid-40s
Above normal temperatures to round out the weekend
Overnight lows will be in the mid-40s
Your First Alert Forecast
A decent amount of cloud cover today.
More decent days ahead as temperatures stay just above normal