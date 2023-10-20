Northwest Iowa brewery raises money for family of fallen Algona officer

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) - A brewery is raising money for the family of a fallen police officer in northwestern Iowa.

Officer Kevin Cram was shot and killed in line of duty last month in Algona.

Barn Town Brewing in West Des Moines on Thursday released a limited-edition beer called Hops for Cops.

Thirty percent of the proceeds will benefit Cram’s family.

Peter Faber, the brewery’s owner, said the fundraiser was originally going to benefit local police departments.

But once he heard what happened to Cram, he decided to change the focus to helping the family.

The owner says the response has been overwhelming.

“Today, the phones have been nonstop, you know, and people just wondering if they can buy it earlier or buy it online,” Faber said. “We’re just having the event here, so we’re making people come hang out with us today.”

The beer was only available on tap for one day on Thursday.

The brewery’s owner said they were selling cases of the beer until they ran out.

As of Thursday night, they had fewer than ten cases remaining.

