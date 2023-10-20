Plenty of sunshine and breezy this weekend

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - What a beautiful start to the weekend! We had plenty of sunshine yet again with highs well into the 60s & even 70s. As we head into the evening hours, we will see clear skies with lows in the upper 40s to low 50s.

The abundance of sunshine will continue throughout the weekend with highs staying in the upper 60s for Saturday and low to mid 60s for your Sunday.

On Monday, we increase the rain chances and go back into the 70s. The rain chances continue through Tuesday with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s.

Then we start to cool off. We go back into the mid-60s for Wednesday, Upper 50s to low 60s for Thursday and mid-50s for Friday. Rain chances will last until Thursday.

Tonight: A clear sky. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.

LOW: 49

Tomorrow: Sunny skies with gusty winds developing later in the day. Winds NW at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.

HIGH: 67

Tom. Night: A mostly clear sky. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.

LOW: 38

Sunday: Sunny along with a few clouds. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.

HIGH: 63 LOW: 38

Monday: Showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%.

HIGH: 73 LOW: 51

Tuesday: Thunderstorms

HIGH: 78 LOW: 62

Wednesday: AM Showers

HIGH: 65 LOW: 53

Thursday: AM Showers

HIGH: 61 LOW: 47

Friday: Partly Cloudy

HIGH: 57 LOW: 39

Saturday: AM Showers

HIGH: 56 LOW: 39

