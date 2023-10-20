Plenty of sunshine and breezy this weekend

As we head into the evening hours, we will see clear skies with lows in the upper 40s to low 50s.
As we head into the evening hours, we will see clear skies with lows in the upper 40s to low 50s.(KYOU)
By Erik Dean
Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - What a beautiful start to the weekend! We had plenty of sunshine yet again with highs well into the 60s & even 70s. As we head into the evening hours, we will see clear skies with lows in the upper 40s to low 50s.

The abundance of sunshine will continue throughout the weekend with highs staying in the upper 60s for Saturday and low to mid 60s for your Sunday.

On Monday, we increase the rain chances and go back into the 70s. The rain chances continue through Tuesday with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s.

Then we start to cool off. We go back into the mid-60s for Wednesday, Upper 50s to low 60s for Thursday and mid-50s for Friday. Rain chances will last until Thursday.

Tonight: A clear sky. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.

LOW: 49

Tomorrow: Sunny skies with gusty winds developing later in the day. Winds NW at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.

HIGH: 67

Tom. Night: A mostly clear sky. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.

LOW: 38

Sunday: Sunny along with a few clouds. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.

HIGH: 63 LOW: 38

Monday: Showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%.

HIGH: 73 LOW: 51

Tuesday: Thunderstorms

HIGH: 78 LOW: 62

Wednesday: AM Showers

HIGH: 65 LOW: 53

Thursday: AM Showers

HIGH: 61 LOW: 47

Friday: Partly Cloudy

HIGH: 57 LOW: 39

Saturday: AM Showers

HIGH: 56 LOW: 39

Copyright 2023 KYOU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Samuel Gallegos-Ramire
GoFundMe fundraiser to help family of Ottumwa man who was killed
2 toddlers, 1 child die after house fire
Father suspected of setting house fire that killed his 3 children faces murder charges
Madison Russo, 20, pleaded guilty to one count of first-degree theft, a class C felony,...
Cancer scam victims feels betrayed with Madison Russo suspended sentence
Ottumwa man dies after stabbing
Burlington Police arrested and charged a woman charged with homicide by vehicle in the 2021...
Burlington woman charged in death of blind pedestrian

Latest News

Sunny skies and warm temperatures are likely today.
Nice weekend on the way, if you can stand some wind
Sunny skies and warm temperatures are likely today.
First Alert Forecast
Overnight lows will be in the mid-40s
Above normal temperatures to round out the weekend
Overnight lows will be in the mid-40s
Your First Alert Forecast