A mostly sunny Saturday

By Hannah Messier
Published: Oct. 21, 2023 at 7:44 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) -It’s a lovely October morning across Southern Iowa and Northern Missouri with a clear sky and temperatures in the 40s and 50s. This afternoon we’ll have temperatures in the low to mid 60s with a mostly sunny sky. Today will also be windy. Tonight looks quiet and cool with lows dropping into the upper 30s and low 40s with a mostly clear sky.

You’ll probably need a light jacket or a sweater if you’re heading to church on Sunday morning. A few more clouds are possible Sunday with temperatures reaching the low to mid 60s. After this weekend, showers are expected to begin on Monday and potentially continue through next weekend.

