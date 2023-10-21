Plenty of sunshine for Sunday

Clouds increase for your Sunday with highs in the 60s.
By Erik Dean
Updated: 39 minutes ago
OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - After seeing a nice amount of wind throughout the day on Saturday, it will start to let up as we head into the overnight hours. We will stay clear with overnight lows in the upper 30s - low 40s.

Sunday will be overall nice but a little cooler with highs in the upper 50s to low 60s. Rain chances pick up for the evening and overnight hours of your Sunday and into the day on Monday.

Then starting Monday night and lasting well into next week and even into the weekend, rain chances start to ramp up and temperatures cool down.

Highs will be in the mid-60s on Wednesday, Mid 50s by Friday and by next weekend, we are looking at highs in the mid to upper 40s.

Simply put, enjoy the rest of this weekend.

Tonight: A clear sky. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.

LOW: 39

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy skies. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.

HIGH: 63

Tom. Night: Mostly cloudy with some showers late. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%.

LOW: 50

Monday: Rain showers early with some sunshine later in the day. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%.

HIGH: 76 LOW: 50

Tuesday: Intervals of clouds and sunshine in the morning with more clouds for later in the day. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph.

HIGH: 81 LOW: 64

Wednesday: Showers

HIGH: 68 LOW: 60

Thursday: Showers

HIGH: 65 LOW: 56

Friday: AM Showers

HIGH: 55 LOW: 47

Saturday: PM Showers

HIGH: 53 LOW: 43

Sunday: Showers

HIGH: 50 LOW: 44

