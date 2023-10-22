Enjoy the nice weather while you can

Enjoy the nice weather while you can as a change is in the forecast. Details here.
By Erik Dean
Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - After seeing a quiet morning across Eastern Iowa with highs in the 50s & 60s, we will see the clouds slowly increase as we head into the evening and overnight hours. Rain chances will start to ramp up as well as there is a small chance this evening with a greater chance for your Monday Morning commute.

Speaking of Monday, the rain chances will taper off as we head into the late morning & afternoon hours leaving us mostly sunny before another chance rolls in Monday Night into Tuesday Morning.

Like Monday, there will be another break in the late morning & afternoon hours before rain and thunderstorm chances ramp up again Tuesday evening.

For the middle part of the work week, rain chances continue for Wednesday through Friday and into the weekend.

The temperatures will start to drop on the high end with highs on Tuesday nearing the upper 70s in some spots.

By Friday, highs will be in the mid-50s and by Sunday, highs will be in the mid to upper 40s.

Tonight: Partly cloudy early followed by cloudy skies overnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible late. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph.

LOW: 49

Tomorrow: Rain showers early with some sunshine later in the day. Thunder possible. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%.

HIGH: 78

Tom. Night: A few clouds from time to time. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.

LOW: 63

Tuesday: Partly cloudy during the morning followed by cloudy and windy conditions in the afternoon. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Winds SSW at 20 to 30 mph.

HIGH: 75 LOW: 63

Wednesday: Showers and a few thunderstorms likely. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%.

HIGH: 73 LOW: 61

Thursday: Showers

HIGH: 70 LOW: 64

Friday: AM Showers

HIGH: 60 LOW: 54

Saturday: PM Showers

HIGH: 50 LOW: 39

Sunday: Showers

HIGH: 50 LOW: 40

Monday: Partly Cloudy

HIGH: 41 LOW: 29

Copyright 2023 KYOU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Samuel Gallegos-Ramire
GoFundMe fundraiser to help family of Ottumwa man who was killed
A perfect fall day to end the weekend
A perfect fall day to end the weekend
Wapello County has one of the highest homeownership rates for Latinos in the state of Iowa,...
Latinos in Wapello County have highest homeownership in Iowa
Forty-nine-year-old Danny Serafini was taken into custody Friday in Winnemucca, Nevada, and...
Former MLB pitcher arrested in connection to 2021 murder case
Erika Gemzer lived in the unit directly downstairs, but she didn’t see any red flags until it...
Airbnb host left homeless after she says guests flooded house

Latest News

Enjoy the nice weather while you can as a change is in the forecast. Details here.
Your First Alert Forecast
A perfect fall day to end the weekend
A perfect fall day to end the weekend
A perfect fall day to end the weekend
A perfect fall day to end the weekend
Plenty of sunshine will be the rule for your Sunday
Plenty of sunshine for Sunday