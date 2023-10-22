Enjoy the nice weather while you can

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - After seeing a quiet morning across Eastern Iowa with highs in the 50s & 60s, we will see the clouds slowly increase as we head into the evening and overnight hours. Rain chances will start to ramp up as well as there is a small chance this evening with a greater chance for your Monday Morning commute.

Speaking of Monday, the rain chances will taper off as we head into the late morning & afternoon hours leaving us mostly sunny before another chance rolls in Monday Night into Tuesday Morning.

Like Monday, there will be another break in the late morning & afternoon hours before rain and thunderstorm chances ramp up again Tuesday evening.

For the middle part of the work week, rain chances continue for Wednesday through Friday and into the weekend.

The temperatures will start to drop on the high end with highs on Tuesday nearing the upper 70s in some spots.

By Friday, highs will be in the mid-50s and by Sunday, highs will be in the mid to upper 40s.

Tonight: Partly cloudy early followed by cloudy skies overnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible late. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph.

LOW: 49

Tomorrow: Rain showers early with some sunshine later in the day. Thunder possible. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%.

HIGH: 78

Tom. Night: A few clouds from time to time. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.

LOW: 63

Tuesday: Partly cloudy during the morning followed by cloudy and windy conditions in the afternoon. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Winds SSW at 20 to 30 mph.

HIGH: 75 LOW: 63

Wednesday: Showers and a few thunderstorms likely. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%.

HIGH: 73 LOW: 61

Thursday: Showers

HIGH: 70 LOW: 64

Friday: AM Showers

HIGH: 60 LOW: 54

Saturday: PM Showers

HIGH: 50 LOW: 39

Sunday: Showers

HIGH: 50 LOW: 40

Monday: Partly Cloudy

HIGH: 41 LOW: 29

