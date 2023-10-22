Manhunt continues for Nashville police chief’s son suspected in shooting of 2 Tennessee officers

Manhunt continues for Nashville police chief's son suspected in shooting of 2 Tennessee officers
Manhunt continues for Nashville police chief's son suspected in shooting of 2 Tennessee officers(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 22, 2023 at 12:52 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LA VERGNE, Tenn. (AP) — Police in Tennessee were searching Sunday for the estranged son of Nashville’s police chief as the suspect in the shooting of two police officers outside a Dollar General store.

Officers in La Vergne, a city about 20 miles (32 kilometers) southeast of Nashville, were investigating a stolen vehicle outside the store Saturday afternoon when they sruggled with the suspect, who pulled a handgun and shot them, said LaVergne Police Chief Christopher Moews.

Police identified the suspect as John C. Drake, Jr., 38, who is the son of Metro Nashville Police Department Chief John Drake.

One of the officers was shot twice, in the groin and right forearm, while the other officer was hit in the rear left shoulder. Both were taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville. One of the officers was released from the hospital Saturday night. The other officer was kept overnight for observation and was in stable condition, said Anne Smith, a spokesperson for the city of La Vergne. Their identities have not been released.

The police chief issued a statement Saturday confirming his son was the suspect in the shooting. Drake said they were estranged and over many years he has had only minimal contact with his son. The younger Drake is a convicted felon who “resorted to years of criminal activity,” he said.

“He now needs to be found and held accountable for his actions today. I hope that anyone who sees him or has information about him will contact law enforcement immediately,” Drake said in the statement.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said in a social media post that a statewide alert had been issued for Drake, who was wanted on two counts of attempted first-degree murder. Smith said about a dozen law enforcement agencies are involved in the search.

After the shooting, the La Vergne police issued a shelter-in-place order for residents in the city. The shelter order was later lifted while the search for Drake continued, the department said in a social media post.

Mayor Freddie O’Connell issued a statement in support of the police chief.

“My heart goes out to Chief Drake, his family, and the two wounded LaVergne police officers. I know that despite our best efforts — including in their early years — we can’t be responsible for the choices of family members,” O’Connell said. “I support Chief Drake and stand by him at this difficult time. "

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Samuel Gallegos-Ramire
GoFundMe fundraiser to help family of Ottumwa man who was killed
Wapello County has one of the highest homeownership rates for Latinos in the state of Iowa,...
Latinos in Wapello County have highest homeownership in Iowa
A perfect fall day to end the weekend
A perfect fall day to end the weekend
Forty-nine-year-old Danny Serafini was taken into custody Friday in Winnemucca, Nevada, and...
Former MLB pitcher arrested in connection to 2021 murder case
Erika Gemzer lived in the unit directly downstairs, but she didn’t see any red flags until it...
Airbnb host left homeless after she says guests flooded house

Latest News

Philadelphia Orchestra and musicians agree to 3-year labor deal with 15.8% salary increase
Philadelphia Orchestra and musicians agree to 3-year labor deal with 15.8% salary increase
Turnover has plagued local election offices since 2020. One swing state county is trying to...
Turnover has plagued local election offices since 2020. One swing state county is trying to recover
Palestinians walk by the buildings destroyed in the Israeli bombardment on al-Zahra, on the...
Israel strikes Gaza, Syria and West Bank as war against Hamas threatens to ignite other fronts
Meadow gave birth to 15 healthy puppies, according to Perfectly Imperfect Pups.
Great Dane taken in by rescue gives birth to 15 puppies