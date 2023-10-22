A perfect fall day to end the weekend

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) -It’s a quiet morning across Southern Iowa and Northern Missouri with a clear sky and temperatures in the upper 30s and low 40s. Those heading to church this morning will only need a light jacket or a sweater. We’ll have a partly cloudy sky this afternoon and highs in the 60s. Tonight we’ll have a partly cloudy sky with lows in the upper 40s and low 50s.

Scattered showers are possible on Monday morning so you might need a rain jacket or an umbrella on your trip to work or school. However, the clouds and showers should clear from the area Monday afternoon leaving behind plenty of sunshine. After Monday the workweek looks fairly wet with on and off showers and a few thunderstorms possible Tuesday through next weekend.

