Warm weather today with more rain chances on the way

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Temperatures start off the week well above normal, but the trend will be toward cooler air by the end of a pretty active week.

Some showers or even an isolated storm are possible for the first few hours of the day today, but things should really move out and clear out as the day goes on. Sunshine paired with a southerly breeze means highs will be pushing the upper 70s by mid-afternoon.

A warm night leads into a fairly warm day again on Tuesday, with highs in the low to mid 70s. Areas of showers and storms are likely to develop later in the day, lasting into at least part of Tuesday night. Wednesday follows a similar cadence, with early rain chances followed by some dry time, and more showers and storms by Wednesday night.

That round, which continues into Thursday, is likely our best chance for widespread rain activity. However, additional chances for showers will be with us on Friday through the weekend. Temperatures will also turn cooler, with highs near 70 on Thursday and closer to 50 by Saturday.

Rainfall totals through the week could be significant, with at least an inch likely in most areas. Some spots could rack up 2 to 3 inches of rain if receiving repeated rounds of heavier rainfall.

Copyright 2023 KYOU. All rights reserved.