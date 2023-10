CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Dolly Parton fans can get their first listen of her new album at a special event at a Cedar Rapids theater next month.

The upcoming album, “Rockstar,” is set to be released on Nov. 17, but fans can go to Marcus Theater on Nov. 15 for a global “first-listen” event.

Tickets go on sale Wednesday.

