‘He is a strong dude’ Reynolds gives update on First Gentleman’s cancer diagnosis

Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds’ husband, First Gentleman Kevin Reynolds, has been diagnosed with...
Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds’ husband, First Gentleman Kevin Reynolds, has been diagnosed with lung cancer, the governor’s office announced Thursday.(Gov. Kim Reynolds' Office)
By Conner Hendricks
Published: Oct. 25, 2023 at 5:36 PM CDT
DES MOINES, Iowa - Following First Gentleman Kevin Reynolds’ lung cancer diagnosis in late September, Governor Kim Reynolds says her husband is responding well to treatment.

“He’s been in treatment for about a month. I’m happy to say that the radiation has really eliminated, kicked the pain that was in the spine. So, that has been true blessing. It’s helped his attitude quite a bit to not be in so much pain. He’s on an oral immune therapy drug for the tumor and hopefully if this works then we won’t have to do chemo,” Reynolds said.

The First Gentleman is receiving treatment at the John Stoddard Cancer Center in Des Moines.

“We’re just taking it one step at a time but he’s doing well. We’re very optimistic about the outcome,” Reynolds said.

When asked if the First Gentleman would get involved with advocacy, Reynolds noted her husband’s reserved nature but said, “You bet we will”.

