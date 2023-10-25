Two eastern Iowa restaurants to be featured on America’s Best Restaurants roadshow

Riverbend Pub & Grill in Manchester and Pepper Sprout in Dubuque will host a film crew from...
Riverbend Pub & Grill in Manchester and Pepper Sprout in Dubuque will host a film crew from roadshow America’s Best Restaurants.(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Oct. 25, 2023 at 12:11 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANCHESTER, Iowa (KCRG) - Two eastern Iowa restaurants will be featured on a national show next month.

Riverbend Pub & Grill in Manchester and Pepper Sprout in Dubuque will host a film crew from roadshow America’s Best Restaurants.

The show features local, independently-owned restaurants, and show runners plan to highlight popular dishes from these restaurants. They’ll also interview the owners of the restaurants.

The film crew will first stop at Riverbend Pub & Grill in Manchester from 9 a.m. to noon on Nov. 8, before traveling to Dubuque for a stop from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Pepper Sprout.

The episodes are expected to be released extensively on social media at a later date.

Restaurants featured on the show are chosen by customer nominations or by the restaurants applying on the show’s website.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gary Lewis Scott
Police make arrest in Ottumwa stabbing death
Johnny Church, formerly known as Drew Blahnik
Iowa Supreme Court overturns appeal, upholding conviction of man who killed Chris Bagley
Jamie Leigh Gunn, 33, is accused of leaving her two children unattended inside a vehicle while...
‘No regard for her children’: Mother arrested after leaving toddler, baby inside car while at bar
Ottumwa Fire Department
Former Ottumwa fire captain appeals termination amid sexual misconduct investigation
Toronto Raptors forward Jalen McDaniels, center, chases the ball against Chicago Bulls center...
Bulls vs. Raptors Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - October 27

Latest News

Comedian Katt Williams is coming to the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines on May 10, 2024.
Comedian Katt Williams coming to Des Moines next year
Johnny Church, formerly known as Drew Blahnik
Iowa Supreme Court overturns appeal, upholding conviction of man who killed Chris Bagley
Think Iowa city is looking for local artists to submit designs for 2024’s Herky on Parade.
Design submissions open for Herky on Parade 3
Ottumwa Fire Department
Former Ottumwa fire captain appeals termination amid sexual misconduct investigation
cornfield
Iowa State University asking farmers to volunteer for nitrogen study