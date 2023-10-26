Amber Alert canceled, 14-year-old found safe

Image courtesy MGN
Image courtesy MGN(WVVA)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Oct. 25, 2023 at 8:22 PM CDT
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Des Moines Police have confirmed the Amber Alert for a 14-year-old girl has been canceled. Officials said the teen was located safely in Hammond, Indiana.

PREVIOUS STORY:

Wednesday evening, officials issued an amber alert for a 14-year-old girl after she was allegedly taken by a noncustodial parent.

She was last seen on Creston Ave in Des Moines around 3:00 p.m. Officials say her possible abductor is Jessica Williams, driving a blue 2016 Chevy Cruze with Iowa Plates NSG589.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

Jessica Williams
Jessica Williams(Matthew Tribble | KCRG)

