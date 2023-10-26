Get ready for a cooldown for the weekend

We will see our high in the morning hours, and temperatures will continue to fall throughout the day.
By Erik Dean
Updated: 21 hours ago
OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - We had another rainy day across Southeast Iowa. Highs today once again were in the upper 60s to low 70s, which is well above average for this time of year. Keep in mind, 59 is our average high.

We will see highs in the 60s yet again for Friday with a caveat; our high will be in the early morning hours and temperatures will continue to fall throughout the day.

By Saturday, we will see highs in the mid-40s and then mid-upper 30s for Sunday. It is quite possible that we could see our first flakes of the season on Sunday.

The precipitation chances clear out for next week giving us a little bit of a chance to dry up just in time for Halloween.

The trend of 30s & 40s will continue for the first half of next week.

Tonight: Cloudy skies this evening followed by scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%.

LOW: 52

Tomorrow: Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Morning high of 58F with temps falling to near 45. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph.

HIGH: 58

Tom. Night: Clear skies with a few passing clouds. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph.

LOW: 30

Saturday: Partly cloudy skies during the morning hours will give way to occasional showers in the afternoon. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%.

HIGH: 43 LOW: 30

Sunday: Variably cloudy with snow showers. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 50%.

HIGH: 36 LOW: 31

Monday: Sunny

HIGH: 40 LOW: 22

Tuesday: Partly Cloudy

HIGH: 38 LOW: 25

Wednesday: Mostly Sunny

HIGH: 42 LOW: 21

Thursday: Partly Cloudy

HIGH: 49 LOW: 30

Friday: Mostly Sunny

HIGH: 52 LOW: 30

