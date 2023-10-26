Iowa State University asking farmers to volunteer for nitrogen study

AMES, Iowa - Iowa State University is asking farmers for help. It’s part of a project by the Iowa Nitrogen Initiative to help farmers better understand the right amount of nitrogen to apply to crops.

Nitrogen is a tricky element. If farmers don’t apply enough, yields suffer. If farmers apply too much, “The rest of that nitrogen is easily lost to the environment, to our drinking water, waterways as well as the atmosphere as gases,” says Mike Castellano with the Iowa Nitrogen Initiative at Iowa State University.

Castellano says they’re trying to help farmers find just the right amount of nitrogen to use.

“When you can get it just right, you’re improving environmental outcomes, and you’re improving your bottom line. Everybody wants to be there. It’s really tough, to get there though,” Castellano said.

Here’s how it works: Scientists at ISU write an experiment and farmers input it into their nitrogen applicator.

“They send us the results from the nitrogen applicator, exactly what was applied where, how accurately it followed our computer program, and then at the end of the year when they harvest the crop they send us the yield file from the area of that experiment,” Castellano said.

And in return -

“We send them an analysis of what the right nitrogen rate was for productivity, profitability at the end of the experiment,” Castellano said.

Tim Recker is a corn farmer. This is his second year taking part in the experiment.

“When you think about research, you think about how research is done, you think of a lot of time involvement on our end but it’s been super simple,” Recker said.

Recker says it doesn’t take much effort to participate and he encourages other farmers to join in.

“The more data we can get in Iowa, the better we can really hone in on this elusive nutrient,” Recker said.

Project leaders are hoping down the road to be able to use the data to create a forecast tool for farmers ahead of the season.

Farmers wanting to volunteer need to first fill out a form which can be found here.

