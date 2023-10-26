Police make arrest in Ottumwa stabbing death

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Officials have made an arrest in the stabbing death of an Ottumwa man earlier this month.

Police were called to the 300 block of S. Ward Street at around 10:45 p.m. for a report of a stabbing. That’s where police said they found 34-year-old Samuel Gallegos-Ramirez, who was taken to Ottumwa Regional Health Center, where he was pronounced dead.

Following an investigation, police arrested 60-year-old Gary Lewis Scott in relation to the incident. He’s been charged with:

Murder in the 1 st Degree

Willful Injury

Assault While Participating in a Felony

Going Armed With Intent

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.