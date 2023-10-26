Police make arrest in Ottumwa stabbing death

Gary Lewis Scott
Gary Lewis Scott(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 1:50 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Officials have made an arrest in the stabbing death of an Ottumwa man earlier this month.

Police were called to the 300 block of S. Ward Street at around 10:45 p.m. for a report of a stabbing. That’s where police said they found 34-year-old Samuel Gallegos-Ramirez, who was taken to Ottumwa Regional Health Center, where he was pronounced dead.

Following an investigation, police arrested 60-year-old Gary Lewis Scott in relation to the incident. He’s been charged with:

  • Murder in the 1st Degree
  • Willful Injury
  • Assault While Participating in a Felony
  • Going Armed With Intent

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Johnny Church, formerly known as Drew Blahnik
Iowa Supreme Court overturns appeal, upholding conviction of man who killed Chris Bagley
Jamie Leigh Gunn, 33, is accused of leaving her two children unattended inside a vehicle while...
‘No regard for her children’: Mother arrested after leaving toddler, baby inside car while at bar
Ottumwa Fire Department
Former Ottumwa fire captain appeals termination amid sexual misconduct investigation
Toronto Raptors forward Jalen McDaniels, center, chases the ball against Chicago Bulls center...
Bulls vs. Raptors Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - October 27

Latest News

Comedian Katt Williams is coming to the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines on May 10, 2024.
Comedian Katt Williams coming to Des Moines next year
Johnny Church, formerly known as Drew Blahnik
Iowa Supreme Court overturns appeal, upholding conviction of man who killed Chris Bagley
Think Iowa city is looking for local artists to submit designs for 2024’s Herky on Parade.
Design submissions open for Herky on Parade 3
Ottumwa Fire Department
Former Ottumwa fire captain appeals termination amid sexual misconduct investigation
cornfield
Iowa State University asking farmers to volunteer for nitrogen study